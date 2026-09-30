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‘Off-duty British pilot helped rescue plane after cockpit stabbing’

Israeli authorities believe the incident was an ‘attempted jihadist terrorist attack’ with the goal of crashing the aircraft

September 30, 2026 16:26
Copy of Flydubai.jpg
(Illustrative) A Flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 performs a display flight at Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on November 17, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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An off-duty British pilot helped to rescue a plane after a pilot stabbed his colleague in the cockpit and tried to crash the aircraft en route to Israel, a passenger has said.

Passengers and crew subdued the alleged attacker as the Flydubai plane dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (10,000 metres to 5,100 metres) in about a minute.

The aircraft, travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv carrying dozens of passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

One passenger, Almog Itali, has told media that one of the off-duty pilots onboard who stabilised the plane was British.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Israel

Airlines

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