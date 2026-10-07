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Exclusive: Greens investigate author of ‘Zionism is racism’ motion after JC reveals ‘friendship’ with al-Qaeda terrorist

Lubna Speitan is also being investigated over comments about Zionists and synagogues, the JC understands

October 7, 2026 13:31
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Lubna Speitan (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The Green Party is investigating the lead author of the “Zionism is racism” motion who was listed as a “close friend” of a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist, according to US court documents.

The JC understands that the investigation into Lubna Speitan will also relate to complaints over recent comments.

In a video clip at a protest, she called for Zionists to be “hunted in the same way as the Nazi aggressors were”.

In a Greens for Palestine discussion on Zoom, she suggested that synagogues which support Israel should be “confronted”.

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Green Party

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