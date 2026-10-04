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Greens pass ‘Zionism is racism’ motion leaving Jewish members shocked and in tears over ‘betrayal’

Vote in favour of policy is 1,022 to 813 against, as party also rejects safeguards for Jews attending Zionist synagogues

October 4, 2026 15:35
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BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: A pro-Palestine demonstration during Day Two of the Green Party Conference at Brighton Centre on October 3, 2026 in Brighton, England. The Green Party of England and Wales enters its October 2026 annual conference with a mixed picture for the party. According to recent polling, national voting intention for the Greens has dropped to 10%, down from a peak of 15% in March, following the Greens' first ever Westminster by-election victory in Gorton and Denton. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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A motion defining Zionism as racism has passed at the Green Party annual conference 1,026 votes to 648.

The Green Party of England and Wales has now become the first political party to define Zionism as a form of racism.

Jewish members told the JC they felt “betrayed” after delegates also rejected a Jewish safeguarding amendment by 1,026 votes to 648.

Jews fear they could now be targeted by the party and its members for attending synagogues, most of which are Zionist.

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Topics:

Anti-Zionism

Green Party

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