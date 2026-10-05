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Green leader Zack Polanski barred from Israel after party votes to define Zionism as racism

Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar brings in ban in response to ‘antisemitic text’ that ‘denies the Jewish people’s right to self-determination’

October 5, 2026 08:29
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Zack Polanski speaking on Friday in Brighton as the Green Party annual conference opened (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

4 min read
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been barred from entering Israel after members voted to define Zionism as racist.

Mr Polanski did not take part in the vote on the motion, having left the party conference after his speech on Friday to campaign in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

Israel accused the Green Party of legitimising “the destruction of the State of Israel” with a “clear antisemitic text”.

In an update on Sunday evening, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Greens’ resolution “constitutes a clear antisemitic text according to the IHRA definition, as it denies the Jewish people’s right to self-determination”.

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Topics:

Green Party

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