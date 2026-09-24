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Macklemore announces ‘Free Palestine’ tour after being dropped as Ed Sheeran support act

The tour, other acts for which will be announced soon, is due stop off at the OVO Arena at Wembley

September 24, 2026 16:45
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Macklemore (Image: Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Anti-Israel rapper Macklemore has announced a “Free Palestine” tour in the wake of the row over him being dropped as Ed Sheeran’s support act.

The rapper, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from his supporting role on the Loop tour in the US after seven of the eight remaining scheduled venues he was due to perform at threatened to cancel the concerts if he stayed on the bill.

The boycott threat came after the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, when Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

His new tour, announced on social media, will bring a series of shows to Dublin’s 3Arena on October 26, with further dates confirmed for Paris and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

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Topics:

Music

Palestine

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