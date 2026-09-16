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Ed Sheeran support acts boycott tour after Macklemore dropped due to pressure from ‘Zionist lobby’

One of the acts said he could not ‘stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide’

September 16, 2026 11:49
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Beoga (Image: Instagram/ Beoga Music)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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All of Ed Sheeran’s support acts for his ongoing Loop tour have pulled out of their scheduled performances after rapper Macklemore was dropped from the lineup due to his anti-Israel comments on stage, with one blaming the ‘Zionist lobby’ for the decision.

Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from the US tour after seven of the eight remaining scheduled venues he was due to perform at threatened to cancel the concerts if he stayed on the bill.

The boycott threat came after the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, when Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

Messina Touring Group, the tour’s US promoter, announced on Monday that the rapper would no longer be featuring in its line-up.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

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