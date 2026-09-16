Ed Sheeran support acts boycott tour after Macklemore dropped due to pressure from ‘Zionist lobby’

Macklemore (Image: Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

In a statement addressing his dropping, Macklemore pointed the finger at Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft, who owns one of the upcoming venues on the tour, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, claiming that he rallied the other stadium owners to threaten to cancel.

Macklemore also put some blame on Sheeran, accusing him of caring more about keeping his “apolitical image” than about the conflict in Gaza. Sheeran responded by saying the decision to remove him wasn’t his, insisting that he was ‘not complicit’ and saying that just because he doesn’t talk about politics in public “doesn’t mean [he] doesn’t care”.

Sheeran wrote: “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”

Ed Sheeran (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images

However, within hours of Sheeran's statement, his remaining support acts started releasing announcements of their own, all dropping out in a statement of solidarity with Macklemore.

Folk band Beoga, a founding member of the Irish Artists For Palestine movement, said: “We have made the decision to depart as Ed Sheeran’s band on the remaining US Loop tour, following the silencing of Macklemore by Zionist lobbies…

“We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people.

“As musicians, playing to those crowds every night is the stuff of dreams, but to play at venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine is simply not an option for us.

“It’s important that everyone knows that the real enemy is the Zionist lobby. They have worked tirelessly to silence artists who want to speak freely about a genocide happening before our eyes, for fear of retribution.

“Research how much Kraft has done to fight the Boycott Divest Sanction [BDS] movement. That will give you a sense of what we’ve all been up against.

“We were there for Macklemore’s performance and speech. We fully supported his message, as did most of the audience in MetLife Stadium, which terrifies the lobbies...

“We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be.”

Singer Aaron Rowe – also Irish – echoed Beoga’s comments, writing: “As Irish people, we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

Aaron Rowe (Image: Aaron Rowe) [Missing Credit]

“I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.

“I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland.”

FINNEAS - Finneas O'Connell (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

American singer FINNEAS, the brother of Billie Eilish, wrote on his Instagram: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.

"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Lukas Forchhammer of Lukas Graham (Image: Getty Images) [Missing Credit]

Meanwhile, Danish band Lukas Graham wrote: “We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them.”