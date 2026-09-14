Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour after concert venues threaten cancellation

Macklemore has been dropped from the rest of Ed Sheeran’s tour after upcoming venues threatened to cancel performances if he was involved, according to the show’s promoter.

The pro-Palestine rapper, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, chanted “Free Palestine” and showed pictures of Gaza, during a performance earlier in the tour of his 2024 song Hinds Hall in front of around 70,000 fans.

His on-stage antics prompted the Israeli-American Council to launch a petition urging Sheeran to remove Macklemore as his support act for the remainder of the tour.

The petition said Macklemore had "used the stage to deliver an extended political message” and added: “[The event was a concert], not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event”.