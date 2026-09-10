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Jonathan Harounoff

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Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

Ed Sheeran fans came for his music, not Macklemore’s anti-Israel diatribe

A stadium appearance in New Jersey turned what should have been an evening of escapism and unity into a platform for one-sided activism on one of the world’s most divisive conflicts

September 10, 2026 12:10
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Macklemore performs wearing a fake hook nose in Seattle in 2014 (Image: X)
3 min read
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In May 2014, a man disguised in an elaborate costume, wearing a thick black beard, a messy dark wig and a gargantuan prosthetic nose, ascended the stage for his surprise musical performance in Seattle.

Revellers at this concert were invited to “dress as your favourite music icon or video character.”

This performer opted for the stereotypical Jewish caricature look.

Called out for his insensitive wardrobe choices, he later apologised and acknowledged “how the costume could, within a context of stereotyping, be ascribed to a Jewish caricature,” adding “I love human beings, love originality and…happen to love a weird outfit from time to time.”

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Topics:

Music

Antizionism

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