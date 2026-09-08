Become a Member
World

P!nk leads calls for Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore from tour over ‘anti-Israel propaganda’

Boy George also took aim at the rapper following his onstage Gaza comments

September 8, 2026 14:31
GettyImages-2280397756.jpg
P!NK performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, June 7, 2026 (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

P!nk has joined a growing chorus of criticism of Macklemore after the rapper used a performance on Ed Sheeran’s latest tour to call for a “free Palestine” and accuse Israel of genocide.

The American pop star – who is Jewish – did not comment publicly on the remarks herself, but shared an Instagram Story from the antisemitism monitoring group StopAntisemitism condemning Macklemore’s appearance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday.

The post accused the rapper of using an Ed Sheeran concert to promote what it described as “anti-Israel propaganda” and said Jewish fans had bought tickets to hear Sheeran rather than be confronted with political messages about Israel.

The Get the Party Started singer has received some backlash online for her intervention, with commenters on her recent posts using slogans including “from the river to the sea” and accusing her of “supporting genocide”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Pink

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper