‘I am not complicit’: Ed Sheeran breaks silence on Macklemore being dropped from ‘Loop’ tour

In the wake of the announcement, Macklemore issued a statement in which he accused Sheeran of refusing to give up what he called his “I don’t take sides” approach.

“His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before,” he claimed.

“He told me that the words ‘Free Palestine’ and the image of the Palestinian flag were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with.

“I told him that if those words were more offensive than tens of thousands of Palestinian children being killed by Israel, then there was a fundamental disconnect between where those people stood and where I stood. But he couldn’t get past his public-facing, ‘I don’t take sides’.”

On Tuesday, though, Sheeran posted a statement of his own insisting that his reticence to engage with contentious political issues was in service of his fans and not an indication of apathy.

“After Macklemore’s performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting,” he wrote.

“I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said.

“I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge… I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision; it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.

“I have always used my platform and music to bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together, and this won’t ever change. Those who have been to one of my shows will know that they are about unity, joy, escapism, love, and a place for everyone to feel welcome.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way.”

He added: “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.

“I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.

“I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed. If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change. There are different approaches to being an advocate for change.

“I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution, and unfortunately, was unable to do so. I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”

Sheeran also wrote in his post about the situation in Gaza: “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy.

“There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.

“Macklemore asked me to join my tour last year, and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist. As with all my support acts, I agree that they play a set list of their choosing.”