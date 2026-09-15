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‘I am not complicit’: Ed Sheeran breaks silence on Macklemore being dropped from ‘Loop’ tour

The anti-Israel rapper was removed from tour’s lineup after a boycott threat from concert venues

September 15, 2026 16:51
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Ed Sheeran (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Ed Sheeran has broken his silence on anti-Israel rapper Macklemore being dropped from the rest of his Loop tour, saying that his public silence on the Gaza War “doesn’t mean [he] doesn’t care”.

Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from the tour after some of its remaining scheduled venues threatened to cancel performances if he stayed on the bill.

At the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

Messina Touring Group, the tour’s US promoter, announced on Monday that the rapper would no longer be featuring in its lineup.

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