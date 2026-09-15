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Macklemore blames Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft for his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour

The anti-Israel rapper said that the New England Patriots owner rallied other stadium owners to get him kicked off

September 15, 2026 12:37
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Macklemore (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Anti-Israel rapper Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, has blamed Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft for his removal from Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour”.

His removal comes after calls were made to take him off the tour over fears he would continue using his platform to spread his anti-Israel rhetoric. At the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, Macklemore called, “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hinds Hall.

US promotor Messina Touring Group, which manages the tour, in which Macklemore was Sheeran’s support act, announced yesterday that the rapper would no longer be featuring after seven of the eight stadiums left said they would cancel the show if he was present.

Now, Macklemore has pointed the finger at Kraft, who owns the Gillette stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts – one of the locations on the tour.

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