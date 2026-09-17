Yes, Ed Sheeran, gigs should be places of safety and sanctuary – and not anti-Israel rallies

It is a complex time to be a music fan and to be Jewish. That instead of wondering, when setting off to see a beloved act perform, "will they play the hits or the deep cuts?", you think: "Am I going to find myself unwillingly caught up in an anti-Israel rally?"
On hearing about another pop artist taking to the stage to shout “Free Palestine”, with accompanying imagery of the devastation of war projected on a screen, as Macklemore did during his support set on Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour, I felt a sinking sense of sadness. It is a recurring feeling that has increasingly kept me away from gigs. And I know I am not the only Jew to be carefully poring through social media to reassure myself that a gig will not descend into the intimidating chants of protest.
I am aware that my discomfort at a concert I have chosen to attend is nothing compared to the suffering of those experiencing the horrors of war. But the issue is that for many, “Free Palestine” does not simply mean Palestinians living in dignity, free of oppression and war alongside their Israeli neighbours; it means the end of Israel and Jewish self-determination, from the river to the sea. It is a slogan linked to the rising numbers of antisemitic incidents in Britain – 1,926 recorded in the first half of 2026 – and one that was shouted by the suspect of the murders of two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington in May last year. And it ignores the fact that a free Palestine requires the dismantling of Hamas.
So it is no surprise that to hear it when trapped within a packed space is to provoke fears of being identified as Jewish, assaulted or accused of being a genocidal baby killer.
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