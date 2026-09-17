Yes, Ed Sheeran, gigs should be places of safety and sanctuary – and not anti-Israel rallies

Let us also not forget that the outraged musicians of today were not so outraged when 364 music lovers were murdered at the Nova festival on October 7, bar exceptions such as Bono. Pink pointed out the selective empathy that does not extend to Jews in her lament regarding Macklemore that "the same love, it turned out, had a guest list, and we weren't on it".

Ed Sheeran did not respond instantly to Macklemore being pulled from his tour. But when his statement did eventually arrive, it was not to succumb to the pressure of declaring the catchphrase the masses were waiting for. Instead, he stayed neutral.

"Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum…” he said. “I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."

He also explained the reason for avoiding using his platform for politics is his audience. A stadium full of families including children, of all backgrounds, there for a joyful pop concert, is not the time and place.

Culture minister Lisa Nandy said on LBC, “I do understand that for a lot of people, they just want to leave politics aside for a bit and be able to enjoy the music.” And why shouldn’t we? It is not just Jews who are tired of music being used as a political football.

I reviewed countless festivals and shows as former rock and pop editor of The Independent, and concerts were safe sanctuaries where troubles briefly fade. There is nothing like being surrounded by thousands at a stadium or a festival where everyone is unified by the music. That atmosphere changed in 2025, when Glastonbury’s green fields, once spaces of love and unity, were filled with Palestinian flags and political statements, division and anger.

I have less problem, though, with artists exercising their expression on their own stage than I do with those who have chosen not to do so being bullied over their decision.

Had Sheeran posted the requisite statement in solidarity with Palestine he might have been forgiven. But he didn’t.

Accusations of “weak” and “cowardly” followed, although these could be applied to his blaming promoters for removing Macklemore. Out went the other four support acts booked for his stadium shows – Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish; singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe; Danish band Lukas Graham; and his Irish folk backing band Beoga. Roger Waters also called him a “pr***”, but... nu?!

Why is it no longer enough to be a musician? Why must our pop stars pick a side; who are we to dictate what this hugely successful singer-songwriter, winner of multiple Grammy and BRIT Awards, says on his stage? Why must our pop stars bow to the expectation of the left?

You only have to listen to the lyrics of Sheeran’s 2017 song What do I Know to see that his approach – to let the music itself effect change – has remained steadfast.

“Ain't got a soapbox I can stand upon/ But God gave me a stage, a guitar and a song/ My daddy told me, ‘Son, don’t you get involved in/ Politics, religions, other people’s quarrels’/ And I’ll pass on the things my family’s given to me/ Just love and understanding, positivity.”

Sheeran’s statement was a reminder of how his shows “are about unity, joy, escapism, love and a place for everyone to feel welcome”. For once the “everyone” means Jews, too.