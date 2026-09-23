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Charlotte Church accuses Ed Sheeran of ‘choosing capitalism over doing the right thing’ amid Macklemore row

The Welsh singer told an audience ‘Ed Sheeran, we're watching you’ before leading the crowd in a chant of ‘free, free Palestine’

September 23, 2026 09:33
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Charlotte Church, speaks during a rally in support of Gaza on March 9, 2024 in London (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Welsh singer Charlotte Church has attacked Ed Sheeran, accusing him of “choosing capitalism over doing the right thing”, amid the row over the exclusion of pro-Palestine rapper Macklemore from his tour.

Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from his supporting role on the Loop tour in the US after seven of the eight remaining scheduled venues he was due to perform at threatened to cancel the concerts if he stayed on the bill.

The boycott threat came after the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, when Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

Messina Touring Group, the tour’s US promoter, announced on Monday that the rapper would no longer be featuring in its line-up.

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Pro-Palestine

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