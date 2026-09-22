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Former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain shares video accusing Ed Sheeran of crying ‘white tears’ in Macklemore apology

The post was originally put up by health and wellness coach Megan Cooper

September 22, 2026 16:55
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Nadiya Hussain won The Great British Bake Off in 2015. (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has shared a video accusing Ed Sheeran of crying “white tears” in his apology over the Macklemore Gaza row.

Hussain, who won the TV cookery show in 2015 and has one million followers on Instagram, was one of the people on social media sharing a post by therapist Megan Cooper.

Hussain did not add any comments of her own.

In the video, Cooper says: “We're all waking up to Ed Sheeran's statement on stage……...For those of us in white bodies, we need to understand and educate ourselves on white tears.”

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