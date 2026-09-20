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Ed Sheeran admits mistakes at first concert after Macklemore row

The singer said October 7 was ‘horrific’ but condemned the situation in Gaza as ‘catastrophic’

September 20, 2026 09:11
GettyImages-2295575817.jpg
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Ed Sheeran fan Daria Smith holds a sign reading "We Know Your Heart" before a concert on September 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ed Sheeran is facing a backlash after rapper Macklemore was removed from the US tour after making a pro-Palestine comment on-stage. (Photo by Joe Lamberti/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Ed Sheeran admitted he made “mistakes” and condemned both the ‘horrific’ October 7 attack and the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza as he opened his first US concert since controversy erupted over Macklemore’s removal from his tour.

Support acts and the backing band for the star’s current The Loop tour dropped out of the remaining dates after the US rapper, real name Benjamin Haggerty, was removed from the line-up following comments about the conflict in Gaza.

Taking to the stage solo at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday night, Sheeran said: “I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes and I’m so, so sorry for them.

“I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet.”

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