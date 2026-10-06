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Exclusive: Author of Zionism is racism motion was ‘close friend’ of al-Qaeda terrorist, US court document reveals

Greens activist Lubna Speitan called Heathrow bomb plotter Minh Quang Pham one of the ‘kindest, honest, most sincere, trustworthy and respectful people I have ever known’

October 6, 2026 16:06
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Lubna Speitan

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The lead author of the “Zionism is racism” motion was identified in US court filings as a “close friend” of a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist.

Lubna Speitan’s motion declaring Zionism is racism and calling for a single Palestinian state by “all available means” passed at the Green conference this weekend by 1,022 to 813 votes.

In the run-up to the “Zionism is racism” vote, Speitan was filmed saying Zionists should be “hunted in the same way as Nazi oppressors” and synagogues should be “confronted”.

Now the JC can reveal that the Green Party member said that Minh Quang Pham, who plotted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Heathrow Airport, was one of the “kindest, honest, most sincere, trustworthy and respectful people” she knew.

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