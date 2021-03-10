Jess Glynne apologises for using transphobic slur in podcast

Chart-topper Jess Glynne has “wholeheartedly” apologised for using a transphobic slur during a recent podcast interview with comedian Mo Gilligan.



Ms Glynne, 31, who is Jewish and was raised in north London, was widely criticised for employing the t-word while telling an anecdote about a visit to a transgender club.



"Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry,” the singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.



She said she had been “unaware of the potency of the T-slur” and acknowledged it was “commonly used to humiliate and degrade transgender indivduals.”



“Today I have learnt something that I will carry for the rest of my life,” she added, tagging several LGBT groups she said the public could “turn to” for education.



London Trans Pride said the apology was a "step in the right direction” but that Ms Glynne still had “work to do.”



“You have the power and reach to make this world a better place for trans people, to help improve the general quality of our lived experience and end these unfair prejudices,” it told the pop star in a post.



Mr Gilligan’s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.