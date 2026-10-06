US antisemitism envoy to make ‘representations’ to UK ministers over Green antizionist motion

Party leader Zack Polanski has been barred from entering Israel in retaliation.

The motion declared the Greens to be an “antizionist party” and set out its official policy that Zionism will be “treated as any other form of racism”.

It also backed the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital”.

The vote in support came just days before the third anniversary of the deadly October 7 attacks, which was marked on Monday in Israel in accordance with the Jewish calendar.

Speaking in Washington DC, Rabbi Kaploun said: “First of all, we will be making some representations on the issue.

“I think a lot of countries are being hypocritical in the sense that they will only focus on Israel; they will not focus on other countries.

“If you look at the definition of the IHRA accords, which Britain signed, that the same condemnation that you want to use about Israel has to be used across the board on every country, and I don’t think they’re living up to that standard of what they signed in their agreement.”