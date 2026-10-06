US antisemitism envoy to make ‘representations’ to UK ministers over Green antizionist motion

The US will make “representations” to the British government over the Green Party’s controversial adoption of a policy branding Zionism as racism, Washington’s top adviser on antisemitism has said.
Special envoy ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun suggested the political group was “hypocritical” in singling out Israel for condemnation, while turning a blind eye to other countries.
He suggested this could amount to antisemitism under the definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), signed by the UK in 2016, in applying double standards towards the Jewish State.
The motion, backed by Green conference delegates on Sunday, has sparked a fierce backlash, with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis condemning it as “poisonous antisemitism”.
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