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'An entire nation bows its head and mourns': Israel marks memorial day for October 7

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said Washington stands ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ with the Jewish State against the ‘terrorist enemies that seek to destroy us’

October 5, 2026 11:10
October7.jpg
People visit the Nova music festival memorial site near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on October 4, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Joshua Marks,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened the national day of remembrance for October 7 by lowering the Israeli flag to half-mast at 6.29am, the exact minute the attack began in 2023, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

He said that the flag-lowering was "a sign of remembrance and honour for the murdered and the fallen in the terror attack of October 7 and the 'Swords of Iron' War," adding in an X post that Israel remembers "the women, the men, the children, the infants, the elderly, the civilians and the soldiers who were murdered and fell in the terror attack and war".

"On this day, we also salute everyone who was wounded in body and soul and bear the wounds of October 7 and the war – even in these days," his statement concluded.

Flags at the Knesset were also lowered to half-staff at the same time in an official ceremony attended by senior parliamentary leadership, who laid wreaths at the plaza's monuments commemorating fallen soldiers and victims of hostile acts.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7

Israel

President Herzog

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