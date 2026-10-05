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Chief Rabbi condemns Green ‘Zionism is racism’ motion as ‘poisonous antisemitism’

Sir Ephraim Mirvis called the party’s new policy a ‘threat to British Jews and to Britain’

October 5, 2026 09:47
Mirvis.jpg
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks during the Commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 11, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A Green Party motion labelling Zionism as racism has been condemned as “poisonous antisemitism” by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

He said the motion passed by the party’s conference was a “threat to British Jews and to Britain”.

Rabbi Mirvis’ criticism came after Green Party leader Zack Polanski was barred from entering Israel in retaliation for the motion.

The chief rabbi said he was “appalled” by the motion, claiming the Green Party had resurrected a “discredited and dangerous slander” first promoted by the Soviet Union.

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Topics:

Chief Rabbi

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Zionism

Antizionism

Green Party

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