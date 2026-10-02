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Senior Greens distance themselves from Zionism is Racism motion

Caroline Lucas, Adrian Ramsay and Rachel Millward all say they have concerns with the controversial motion

October 2, 2026 12:29
Polanski.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski addresses supporters during a rally in south London, on June 24, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Senior Green Party figures have distanced themselves from the controversial “Zionism is Racism” motion set to be debated at the Green Party conference on Sunday.

Two former leaders of the party and its current co-deputy have criticised the motion and said they will not be voting for it, as the party’s leader, Zack Polanski, readies for his keynote address at the Brighton conference today.

Caroline Lucas, Adrian Ramsay and Rachel Millward have raised concerns about the motion, with Lucas warning that it could be “divisive” and make Jewish people feel unwelcome in the party.

Polanski, who has faced criticism from some members for not backing the motion, has said he is an antizionist and believes Zionism is racism.

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Topics:

Zionism

Zack Polanski

Green Party

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