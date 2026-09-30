Become a Member
Politics

Green Party members could face racism complaints for belonging to synagogues

Most shuls set to be branded racist by Polanski’s party if delegates vote in controversial Zionism motion

September 30, 2026 17:52
zack polanski GettyImages-2270572280 (Read-Only)
Green leader Zack Polanski meets Londoners in April this year in the run-up to the next month's local elections (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Jewish Green Party members could be reported to the party for racism if they belong to a synagogue, under plans to cast Zionism as racism set to be voted on at the party's annual conference this weekend.

Members will debate a contentious motion titled “Zionism is racism”.

A proposed amendment intended to protect Jewish members who attend synagogues and community centres from racism complaints over the Zionist nature of these buildings was rejected.

The motion, which members selected as a top priority for debate, states that Zionism “will be treated as any other form of racism”.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper