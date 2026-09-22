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‘Zionism is racism’ motion: Greens for Palestine booklet backs 'armed’ resistance against ‘monstrous’ Israel

Palestinians have an ‘inalienable right’ to use force in pursuit of self-determination, according to the document

September 22, 2026 16:34
Green Party campaign placard GettyImages-2294369197.jpg
The so-called 'Zionism is racism' motion, tabled by the Greens for Palestine group, tops the priority list for debate at the Green Party conference (Photo: Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A booklet urging Green Party members to support “armed” Palestinian resistance against the “monstrous state” of Israel will be distributed at the party’s annual conference next month.

The 48-page booklet entitled ‘Zionism is Racism: Why it matters’, written by a British-Palestinian activist, Lubna Speitan, will be handed out to delegates ahead of the vote to adopt the controversial motion  “Zionism is racism” as official party policy. The motion, tabled by the Greens for Palestine group, tops the priority list for debate.

If passed, the Greens would become the first mainstream UK party to formally define Zionism – the belief in Jewish self-determination in the land of Israel – as a form of racism. The motion would also commit the party to supporting a single Palestinian state and to calling for the removal of Palestine Action from the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organisations.

First reported by the Times, and available on the Greens for Palestine website since last week, the accompanying booklet asserts that Palestinians have an “inalienable right” to use force against the Israeli state in pursuit of self-determination.

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Topics:

Green Party

Anti-Zionism

Zionism

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