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‘Zionism is racism’ to be debated at Green conference

Motion defending Palestinian ‘armed struggle’ could become party policy

September 11, 2026 14:38
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Antizionist Green Party members have celebrated the top billing of the 'Zionism is racism' motion at the party's autumn conference (Instagram)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The Green Party will debate whether “Zionism is racism” at its autumn conference after members ranked the motion first in a prioritisation ballot.

The motion defends the Palestinian right to “armed struggle” and demands a “single Palestinian state”, contradicting existing party policy supporting a two-state solution.

If adopted, Zack Polanski’s Greens would become the first UK party to formally define Zionism – the belief in Jewish self-determination – as a racist ideology.

Antizionist activists had encouraged people to join the party solely to select the motion for debate, and celebrated the top billing for the motion, a result they said they "smashed".

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Antizionism

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