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Zack Polanski named Green candidate for Starmer’s London seat

Green Party leader will take on Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali in the October 8 contest

September 11, 2026 11:33
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Green Party Leader Zack Polanski makes a speech at People's History Museum in Manchester on May 01, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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The Greens have picked party leader Zack Polanski as their candidate to challenge Labour in the Holborn and St Pancras seat vacated by Sir Keir Starmer.

Green Party MP Hannah Spencer declared him the candidate at an event in London, saying local party members “overwhelmingly” chose London Assembly member Polanski.

Polanski had faced a challenge from local councillor Hamza Chowdhury to secure the nomination.

He will take on Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali at the October 8 contest, triggered by former prime minister Sir Keir’s departure from Parliament.

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Green Party

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