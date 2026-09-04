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Jewish antizionist Andrew Feinstein stands aside and backs Zack Polanski in Holborn by-election

Green leader thinks he can win Starmer’s old seat despite some in party pushing for a Palestinian candidate

September 4, 2026 14:35
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Andrew Feinstein on Novara Media (YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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An antizionist activist who came second to Sir Keir Starmer in the 2024 general election in Camden has announced he will not be standing in the forthcoming by-election and will back the Green Party. 

Andrew Feinstein, 62, an independent candidate and supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, said he was too old to stand for the seat and has endorsed Zack Polanski as the next MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

His decision to step aside will be a boost for the Greens, as Feinstein – a former African National Congress (ANC) MP in South Africa and fierce opponent of Israel, came second at the last general election with 7,312 votes – compared to Starmer’s 18,884.

He described Polanski as an “excellent candidate", shared clips of the Green leader on social media, and suggested “progressive” voters in the constituency needed to unite behind a single opponent to Labour.

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Camden

Green Party

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