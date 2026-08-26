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Green Party bans Jewish-Palestinian peace group because it’s linked to Israel

Standing Together blocked from attending next month’s conference due to party’s BDS rules

August 26, 2026 09:27
GettyImages-2239182823.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski (r) chats with Ben Jamal, Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, on the second day of the Green Party Conference at the Bournemouth International Centre, on October 04, 2025. (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

8 min read
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The Greens have banned a Jewish-Palestinian peace organisation from attending their annual conference because it would breach the party’s rules on boycotting Israel, the JC can reveal.

The hardline stance against Standing Together comes despite the Israel-based group’s radical opposition to the Jerusalem government, which it accuses of waging a “genocidal war” and “apartheid”.

Reacting to the latest extraordinary revelation of the Greens’ refusal to have any dealings with Israel, Jewish leaders have called on the party to “reject ideological extremists”.

It comes ahead of a possible vote at next month’s conference on a motion claiming that “Zionism is racism”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

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