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IRGC designation as threat to national security clears Commons as MPs warn of danger from Iranian regime

Long-awaited measures create new offences for supporting Islamic Republic-backed organisations

July 15, 2026 18:52
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Members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army march during a military parade in Tehran on Thursday, July 23, 2009. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN BERIS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Members of Parliament have voted to back new powers to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat to national security, after the Commons used a debate on Iran to warn of the danger posed by the Islamic Republic's "terrorist regime".

The new National Security Act announced by Sir Keir Starmer on Monday as one of his final acts in office was approved by MPs on Wednesday and brings into force a long-awaited ban on support for the IRGC, something Labour promised while in opposition. 

The passed legislation allows authorities to target those supporting the IRGC, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right (IMCR), also known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, and the Russian GRU Volunteer Corps, an international branch of Russian military intelligence.

Security Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the new designation power, recommended by the government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, Sir Jonathan Hall KC, had been "designed specifically to combat the growing challenge where existing powers are not adequate".

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