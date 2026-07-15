Become a Member
Politics

Starmer highlights fight against antisemitism at final PMQs outing

The prime minister said his party was ‘institutionally antisemitic’ before he took decisive action as leader

July 15, 2026 14:06
StarmerPMQ.jpg
Sir Keir Starmer during his final PMQs as prime minister on July 15, 2026 (Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Sir Keir Starmer used his final outing at PMQs to highlight his work ridding his party of antisemitism.

In his last exchange with Kemi Badenoch from across the dispatch box, the pair traded cordial remarks, in contrast to their usually feisty confrontations, with Badenoch joking: “I wanted to make sure that I got the tone right today.”

In her final question, the Conservative leader paid tribute to her Labour rival and used the opportunity to mock the circumstances that led to Andy Burnham, who will become prime minister on Monday, succeeding him and the failed attempts by other potential leadership challenges by his parliamentary colleagues.

“The prime minister may not think so now, but it is a tribute to him that not a single sitting Labour MP could beat him”, she said.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour Party

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper