Starmer hails ‘ripping out poison of antisemitism’ from Labour in resignation speech

“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt,” he said.

"I was told, time and time again, that my party was finished. That we were consigned to history. That a majority at the general election, let alone a landslide majority, was impossible. But we proved those people wrong.

“Because we changed our party, ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust in the economy, defence and national security. And becoming a party that once again stood with, not against, our national flag.

"The hard work of change was with a singular purpose: not power for power’s sake, but to change Britain for the better.”

Starmer went on to defend his achievements in power since taking office just under two years ago, including “the fastest fall in NHS waiting lists for 17 years, the biggest improvement in rights for workers and renters in a generation, the biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War, small boat crossings falling, half a million children lifted out of poverty”.

However, the outgoing Labour leader acknowledged that the question now being asked by his party was whether he was “best placed to lead us into the next general election”.

“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

Starmer will remain as prime minister until a contest to replace him is concluded, which, in the event of there being more than one candidate, would be finished before Parliament returns in September.

The prime minister thanked friends, colleagues, “brilliant No10 staff” and the “extraordinary civil service”.

The final section of his speech saw him heap praise on his family and his wife, who is Jewish. With his voice starting to break, he told the press: “When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job: being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and joy.”

Starmer and Lady Victoria then embraced before heading back into Downing Street.

Reacting to Starmer’s resignation, the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) thanked him for “what has been delivered for our community as leader of the Labour Party and prime minister”.

A spokesperson continued: “Keir Starmer became Leader of the Labour Party at its lowest point, inheriting from Jeremy Corbyn a party that was institutionally antisemitic and unfit for government.

“Today, our party has a clean bill of health on antisemitism, and that is thanks Keir Starmer’s dedication to rid our party of that scourge. He was right to reflect on this in front of Downing Street - the Labour Party would not be in government without it.”

They also said that during the contest to replace him, they “will hold all candidates to account to ensure that they have the same dedication, such that we never find the Labour Party in that position again”.