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Starmer hails ‘ripping out poison of antisemitism’ from Labour in resignation speech

The prime minister praised his wife, who is Jewish, as ‘a rock by my side through good times and bad’

June 22, 2026 11:04
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Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, on the steps of 10 Downing Street after his resignation speech on June 22, 2026 (PA)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

Sir Keir Starmer used his resignation speech on Monday to hail the action he took against antisemitism in the Labour Party as one of his proudest achievements.

In a speech on Downing Street, amid speculation about his future with the return to Westminster of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham following his victory in the Makerfield by-election, Starmer told the assembled press that he would be resigning.

The prime minister defended his tenure as Labour Party leader and said that his actions out the party in a position to be a party of government once again, considering the scale of defeat Labour experienced in 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

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Topics:

Sir Keir Starmer

10 Downing Street

Labour Party

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