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Middle East minister urges MPs to be ‘careful in our language’ after Corbyn’s ‘Greater Israel’ claims

Hamish Falconer told the former Labour leader to stop tarring ‘communities in this country or the whole nation of Israel’ as supporters of settler violence

July 2, 2026 14:55
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Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons on July 1, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

Jeremy Corbyn was criticised by the Middle East Minister in Parliament yesterday for his choice of language during a debate about Israel.

Hamish Falconer was speaking in response to an urgent question in the House of Commons on Israeli settlement expansion, where he told MPs the government was “in discussion” over a trade ban on goods from Israeli West Bank settlements.

In the chamber, he also re-emphasised the government’s opposition to Israeli settlement construction in the E1 area of the West Bank.

“We are clear: businesses should not bid for construction tenders in E1 or other settlements”, the Labour minister added.

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Topics:

Jeremy Corbyn

Parliament

Israel

West Bank

Settlers

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