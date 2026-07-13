Become a Member
UK

Jewish community security gets £250m funding boost from government

Extra cash will add to police and patrols outside synagogues and schools and provide specialist officers

July 13, 2026 08:29
GettyImages-1716219521.jpg
Police on patrol in Stamford Hill, north London (Carl Court/Getty)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

More than £250 million is to be invested into increasing policing in Jewish communities after a spate of violent attacks “so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear,” the government has said.

The increased funding will see a surge in police presence, patrols, and security outside synagogues and schools, as well as specialist plain-clothes officers in Jewish communities.

The announcement follows an increase in antisemitic hate crimes, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, in April and an arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, central London, in May.

The national terror threat level was raised from substantial to severe in April, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said tackling antisemitism “has been central to my leadership from day one”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Security

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper