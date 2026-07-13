Jewish community security gets £250m funding boost from government

The Home Office said the cash boost will see £250 million spread out across the next three years, providing Jewish communities with a major boost in protection and fund efforts to root out antisemitism across society, focusing on education, building cohesion and countering extremism.

It will deliver more than 500 additional officers across England and Wales, including around 300 additional officers in London and around 80 in Greater Manchester, along with more officers for forces serving other areas with significant Jewish populations.

The package will also continue Project Servator, deploying specialist and plain-clothes officers trained to identify suspicious behaviour and prevent serious crime.

Starmer said: “The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country, and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one.

“That is why earlier this year, I brought together leaders from business, education, health, policing, and civil society at Downing Street to drive a coordinated response across every corner of our society.

“We have also taken action across government to protect Jewish communities, tackle antisemitism in schools, universities, and public services, and strengthen our response to extremism and hate, including online.

“Today’s funding builds on that work – delivering a step-change in protection and policing so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear.”

More than £22 million will go to Greater Manchester Police to sustain the increase in policing presence following the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue last October.

And around £43 million is to be distributed across seven other force areas with significant Jewish communities: Hertfordshire, Essex, Northumbria, Sussex, Thames Valley, West Midlands and West Yorkshire.

The Home Office said a further £86 million will go to the Metropolitan Police, while £41 million will be spent on national policing co-ordination and increased antisemitism capabilities to fund antisemitism training for all officers in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, £59 million will go to Counter-Terrorism Police to bolster protective security and counter state threats.

Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “After a series of appalling attacks against Jewish communities, the difficult decision was made to raise the threat level to severe. My thoughts remain with the victims of these vile attacks.

“Today we are going further and providing record funding to help keep Jewish people safe, supporting visible policing and protection around synagogues, schools, and community centres.

“We will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The poison of antisemitism has no place in our country, and we stand side by side with our Jewish communities.

“This money will see more officers on the streets and stronger protection at community sites to ensure they have the protection they need to live their lives peacefully.”

Mark Gardner, Community Security Trust (CST) chief executive, said: “This serious increase in policing and government support comes not a moment too soon, because this is a critical time for the future of British Jews.

“CST and our many communal partners will keep working with police and government to ensure that these deployments are as effective as possible.

“We thank everyone who plays their part in the continuing struggle against anti-Jewish racism and terrorism, all of which threatens society as a whole.”

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes said: “Jewish communities are facing an exceptional threat with rising hate crime alongside terrorism and interference from hostile states.

“We thank the Home Office for this vital funding which is set to strengthen our ability to protect those most at risk and relentlessly pursue those driven by hate.

“Antisemitic hate crime has reached a two-year high. We have already deployed an additional 1,000 officers each week and Counter Terrorism Policing has made 35 arrests as part of 11 investigations.

“But short-term surge activity is not enough if we want to provide lasting protection for communities against the long-term threats posed by hostile states and instances of hate crime.

“This investment allows us to bolster existing dedicated Community Protection Teams and establish further teams across three sites in London, advance our armed policing and specialist Counter Terrorism teams, recruit up to 300 officers, and create a community hub in Golders Green that will provide visible and locally-rooted policing.

“This is a step change in how we protect communities in London. It will strengthen our response to antisemitism now, while creating a blueprint that ensures any community facing increased hostility knows we will stand with them and keep them safe.”