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Ella Rose-Jacobs

By

Ella Rose-Jacobs

Opinion

Keir deserves the credit for stamping out Labour antisemitism

Starmer turned around the party’s fortunes and took decisive action on Jew-hate

June 22, 2026 14:08
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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announces his resignation outside Number 10 Downing Street on June 22, 2026 (Getty Images)
2 min read

Six years ago, when Sir Keir Starmer became leader of the Labour Party, the first thing he did was apologise to the Jewish community.

It was a heartfelt apology, fuelled by understanding and empathy. The Labour Party was institutionally antisemitic, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission set up by the last Labour government had found it guilty and Jewish members had left in their masses.

The Labour Party is unrecognisable today compared to what it was then. And that’s thanks to the leadership and clear vision from Keir Starmer.

Gone are the days when Labour was tied in knots over which definition of antisemitism to use, scandal after scandal from local parties and candidates dropped frequently for hateful views. The Jewish community was anxious about what Labour would do in government, and exhausted from constantly having to explain the antisemitism crisis that had gripped Corbyn’s Labour Party.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Jewish Labour Movement

Sir Keir Starmer

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