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Zack Polanski refuses to back Israel’s right to exist at by-election hustings

Jewish Green leader declared himself an antizionist and claimed Zionism was ‘racism’

September 25, 2026 11:32
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The Liberal Democrats’ Patrick Stillman, Green Zack Polanski, Reform’s Peter Newman, chair Amanda Bowman, Tory Ewan Cameron and Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali at the Jewish community hustings on Thursday evening

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Zack Polanski refused to say whether he supported Israel’s right to exist – or even a two-state solution – and declared himself an antizionist at a Jewish community hustings ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 8.

The Green Party leader also backed the view that Zionism was “racism”, drawing gasps when he declined to recognise Israel’s right to exist and boos when he described the war in Gaza as a genocide.

He added that describing the “genocide” charge as antisemitic was making Jews less safe.

Asked in the first audience question, “yes or no – are you a Zionist?”, Polanski replied: “I am an antizionist,” acknowledging that this might be “difficult for people in this room to hear”.

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Zack Polanski

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