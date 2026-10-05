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Chair of Amnesty leaves Green Party over ‘antisemitic motion’

Sandy Ruthven says in courting the hard-left, Zack Polanski’s party is ‘failing to confront prejudice’

October 5, 2026 12:49
GettyImages-2297668271.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers his speech during day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 in Brighton (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The chair of Amnesty International has left the Green Party over the “Zionism is racism” motion, accusing the party of “failing to confront prejudice” in its rank.

Sandy Ruthven MBE said that in courting the “hard-left vote”, Zack Polanski’s party had failed to combat bigotry.

Speaking in a personal capacity, Ruthven said his “heart has always been with the Green Party” but after the motion defining Zionism as racism and calling for a single Palestinian state passed, the chair of the Board of trustees of the Amnesty International UK resigned his membership.

Ruthven, who has helmed the board of the UK charity since 2025, said hours after the vote that saw Green conference vote for the motion 1,026 votes to 648, that the party had led itself “into a political cul-de-sac”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Amnesty International

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