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Green former co-leader says it is ‘critical’ party welcomes Jewish environmentalists who identify as Zionist

Adrian Ramsay MP spoke to the JC ahead of ‘Zionism is racism’ motion later today he said he will oppose

October 4, 2026 09:33
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Adrian Ramsay speaking on Friday, the first day of the Green Party conference in Brighton (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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The former leader of the Green Party said it is “critical” that his party welcomes Jewish environmentalists who identify as Zionist.

Speaking to the JC ahead of Sunday’s debate on the controversial “Zionism is Racism” motion, Adrian Ramsay said he would vote against the motion and that Green MPs would defend the party as a space for Zionist Jews.

Asked whether the party should be a place for a Jewish Green Zionist, the Waveney Valley MP said: “I think it's critical that it is, and that's certainly the position the Green MPs will take.”

Ramsay, who co-led the Green Party of England and Wales between 2021 and 2025, said the motion was incompatible with its commitment to equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians, including statehood and self-determination.

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Topics:

Green Party

Antizionism

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