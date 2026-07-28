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NHS doctors call in lawyers to oppose IHRA definition of antisemitism

Health Workers 4 Palestine say calling for ‘dissolution’ of Jewish State is not antisemitic in push against Mann review

July 28, 2026 16:11
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A protester dressed with a medic scrub suit brandishes a smoke flare during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration on Waterloo Bridge, in London, on May 11, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Activist doctors have enlisted lawyers to warn NHS trusts against adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, claiming that the measure meant to protect Jewish staff and patients would discriminate against critics of Israel.

Arguing that calls for the “dissolution” of Israel should not be treated as antisemitic, lawyers warned hospitals that adopting IHRA could leave hospitals vulnerable to breaking other rights laws.

The intervention comes after the government's independent adviser on antisemitism, Lord Mann, recommended all NHS trusts adopt the IHRA working definition in his review of antisemitism in the health service.

A widely adopted international definition of antisemitism, the IHRA framework includes examples of contemporary antisemitism including comparing Israeli policy with that of the Nazis or holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the State of Israel.

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NHS

IHRA

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