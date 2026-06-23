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BMA votes to scrap international definition of antisemitism across NHS in shock move

Senior doctors claim it has a ‘chilling effect’ on free speech

June 23, 2026 20:00
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Striking resident doctors holding BMA posters outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on June 27, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read

The British Medical Association (BMA) has voted to drop the international definition of antisemitism across the NHS.

The shock decision by the doctors’ union to ditch the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition, adopted by the NHS to protect Jewish healthcare workers and patients, was made at the BMA’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. 

Used around the world, the British government formally adopted the definition in December 2016.

To guide IHRA in its work, it cites a number of examples of how antisemitism manifests itself, such as comparing Israeli policy to that of the Nazis, or holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of Israel.

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Topics:

NHS

Hospitals

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