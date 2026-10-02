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Polanski calls for de-proscription of Palestine Action in Green conference speech

Delegates chanted ‘free Palestine’ as Polanski said his party would reverse the terror ban on the direct action group

October 2, 2026 15:07
Polanski.jpg
Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers his speech during day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Zack Polanski drew the loudest cheers of his Green Party conference speech with a call to lift the ban on Palestine Action, but did not address a contentious motion declaring “Zionism is Racism,” which us due to be debated on Sunday.

Members in Brighton chanted “free Palestine” as their leader declared: “Greens, we stand with one voice now as we say drop the charges, end the genocide, de-proscribe Palestine Action.”

The group was banned as a terrorist organisation after MPs voted to proscribe it following a number of high-profile incidents, including a break-in at the Elbit Systems factory near Bristol in August 2024, which is still the subject of several ongoing court cases.

Since then, hundreds have been arrested under anti-terror laws on suspicion of displaying their support for the group at protests calling for the ban to be overturned.

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Green Party

Palestine Action

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