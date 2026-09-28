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Miliband confronted by pro-Palestine Action activist in Pizza Express at Labour conference

The man urged the foreign secretary to ‘de-proscribe Palestine Action’ and ‘declare genocide in Gaza’

September 28, 2026 15:58
Miliband.png
A Defend Our Juries activist confronts Ed Miliband in a Pizza Express near the Labour Party Conference on September 27, 2026 (X/DefendOurJuries)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was confronted by a pro-Palestine Action activist in a Pizza Express on Sunday evening as police arrested demonstrators for allegedly supporting the banned group outside the Labour Party conference.

Footage posted by campaign group Defend Our Juries, which organised the protests, shows the man approaching Miliband at his table and asking him to engage with protesters being arrested nearby.

“We would like you to de-proscribe Palestine Action,” the man says. “We would like you to declare genocide in Gaza.”

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Palestine Action

Pro-Palestine protests

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