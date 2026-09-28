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More than 150 arrested at pro-Palestine Action protest outside Labour conference

Demonstrators held up signs reading ‘I support Palestine Action’ outside the conference venue in Liverpool

September 28, 2026 09:47
LabourConf.jpg
Police officers arrest a protester during a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action outside the conference venue on the first day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool on September 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Police arrested dozens of demonstrators outside the Labour Party conference on Sunday during a protest in support of Palestine Action.

More than 250 protesters sat outside the conference centre in Liverpool, many holding home-made banners which read: “I support Palestine Action.”

The group was proscribed by parliament last year, making the display of any article in support of it, potentially including signs, a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act.

Scores of police stood by before moving in to start making arrests, telling protesters they were holding up a sign supporting a proscribed organisation.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Palestine Action

Police

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