Become a Member
UK

Palestine Action group ‘armed with kebab skewers attacked Elbit Systems guards’

Four members of the now-banned group were part of a team that aimed to ‘frighten and intimidate’ security guards to allow others to break into the factory, a court heard

October 2, 2026 14:20
Copy of GettyImages-2246567306.jpg
Pro-Palestine protestors outside Woolwich Crown Court on November 17, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Palestine Action activists armed with “large metal kebab skewers” attacked security guards during a break-in at Israel-linked weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems, a court has heard.

Qesser Zuhrah, 21, Zahra Farooque, 26, Kamran Ahmed, 29, Heba Muraisi, 31, and Liam Mullany, 34, went on trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, charged with criminal damage and violent disorder over the break-in during the early hours of August 6, 2024.

Jurors were told that a security guard suffered a 4cm laceration to his head after being attacked at the site in Filton, near Bristol, which manufactures defence technology equipment including drones.

The five defendants are accused by prosecutors of being part of a “black team”, wearing black jumpsuits, whose role was to overwhelm security guards so a “red team”, wearing red jumpsuits, “could break into the factory and start smashing up property”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Palestine Action

Elbit

Court and Crime

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper