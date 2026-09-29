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The JC Leader

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Miliband’s dangerous anti-Israel rhetoric

Labour cannot be oblivious to the potentially dangerous passions it is stoking as Britain’s Jews endure an extraordinary surge in antisemitism since October 7

September 29, 2026 12:51
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on September 28, 2026 (Image: Getty)
2 min read
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Only days after announcing a new centre to counter state-sponsored disinformation, the foreign secretary produced a speech that could itself have benefited from greater care with facts, context and language.

At Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, Ed Miliband spoke of “ethnic cleansing by the settler terrorists in the West Bank”, of “evidence of war crimes in Gaza” and of suffering inflicted by Israel that was “a stain on the conscience of the world”.

This was only the latest example of the increasingly hyperbolic rhetoric directed at the Jewish state. Barely a day seems to pass without another ministerial video, comment or speech about Israel’s alleged transgressions. The intensity of this focus, among all the challenges confronting British foreign policy, is increasingly difficult to reconcile with either proportion or events on the ground.

The government is, of course, entitled to criticise Israel. And while its sanctions on settlements seem to many observers to be misguided, they can at least theoretically be defended as an attempt to advance a foreign policy objective. The same cannot be said of the relentless escalation in anti-Israel rhetoric, whose purpose is plainly domestic: to satisfy and excite voters at home, not to advance British interests abroad.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Labour Party

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

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