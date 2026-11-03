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Major review of antisemitism in education faces legal challenge over IHRA recommendation

Sir David Bell’s report urged schools to adopt the widely accepted definition, which the government accepted, prompting backlash from pro-Palestine commentators

November 3, 2026 11:29
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Wide shot of an empty classroom in Northumberland (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A major government-backed review of antisemitism in education is facing a legal challenge over its recommendation that schools and colleges in England formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The review, conducted by former top Department for Education (DfE) civil servant Sir David Bell, was released last month and made 27 key recommendations, all of which have been accepted by ministers.

Among them were calls for all schools to observe Holocaust Memorial Day, to expand teaching about Judaism and Jews beyond Holocaust studies, and to carefully consider the propriety of political expression, particularly by staff, around the conflict in the Middle East.

However, the recommendation to adopt the IHRA definition, which is already formally recognised by government, prompted backlash from pro-Palestine commentators, who argued that it would limit free debate around Israel and Zionism.

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Topics:

IHRA

Education

Department for Education

Antiseitism

Antisemitism in schools

Courts

Law

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