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Sir David Bell

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Sir David Bell

Opinion

My report on antisemitism in education is based on hard evidence – now let’s implement its findings

Former DfE mandarin Sir David Bell outlines how he reached the recommendations now accepted by the government

October 29, 2026 14:54
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Children and teacher in a classroom (Getty Images)
2 min read
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There has been some discussion over the last week about the methodology behind my review into antisemitism in schools and colleges in England.

Scrutiny of important work is entirely legitimate, but it is important to understand how the review reached its conclusions and why it drew on different forms of evidence.

Undertaking this review was an immense responsibility. I wanted to understand what was happening specifically in schools and colleges.

My focus wasn’t primarily on determining the level of antisemitism as we already know Jewish people and communities have reported a significant rise in recent years.

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Education

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