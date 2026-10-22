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Britain’s largest teaching union rejects key recommendation of government-backed antisemitism review

The NEU suggested that the adoption of the IHRA definition across the educational sector ‘risks deepening the problem’

October 22, 2026 12:16
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Daniel Kebede (C), general secretary of the National Education Union, attends a pro-Palestine march in central London in 2024 (Alamy)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Britain’s largest teaching union has rejected one of the key recommendations of a major government-backed review of the scale of antisemitism within British education.

The National Education Union (NEU) has issued a formal response to the report released this week by Sir David Bell, which examined antisemitism in schools and colleges across England.

Among Sir David’s 27 recommendations, all of which have been accepted by the government, was the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism by all schools and colleges in the UK.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell announced that she would write to institutions urging them to adopt the definition, but the NEU, which represents approximately 500,000 members, described the recommendation as the “wrong approach.”

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Topics:

NEU

Department for Education

Education

Antisemitism

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