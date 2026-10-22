Britain’s largest teaching union rejects key recommendation of government-backed antisemitism review

In the union’s response, its general secretary, Daniel Kebede, acknowledged the seriousness of antisemitism and the difficulties experienced by Jewish communities following the events of October 2023, saying: “Antisemitism, like all other forms of racism, is on a steep rise and must be tackled across society and in schools.”

However, he rejected the recommendation to introduce the IHRA definition, which critics claim stifles legitimate criticism of Israel.

“Recommending the IHRA definition for schools risks deepening the problem rather than tackling it, and actively undermining efforts to confront antisemitism. It is the wrong approach,” Kebede said.

He argued that teachers and pupils should be able to examine international events without legitimate political opinions automatically being treated as antisemitic.

Referring specifically to Gaza, he stated: “A young person’s opposition to the Gaza genocide and scrutiny of the Israeli government are not, in themselves, antisemitic.”

The union believes that adopting the definition could discourage teachers from addressing controversial subjects and leave pupils uncertain about what they are permitted to discuss.

Kebede emphasised that schools should encourage critical thinking and understanding rather than silence difficult conversations.

“Recommending the IHRA definition risks tightening the chilling grip already stifling classroom discussion of the Gaza genocide,” he claimed.

The union also questioned whether the review sufficiently recognised teachers’ existing responsibilities regarding political impartiality. Kebede argued that school staff already understand the importance of maintaining balanced discussions and responding appropriately to pupils’ concerns.

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, described the NEU’s position as “pathetic”.

“To portray the adoption of the IHRA definition as the debate on Gaza shows a staggering lack of understanding for the fear Jewish people in this country are living with,” she told The Telegraph.

“Every child and every teacher should be able to go to school or college free from fear. Sir David Bell’s review shows we are a long way from that.”

Meanwhile, Lord Walney, the former government adviser on political violence, accused the unions such as the NEU of “fuelling the wave of ugly anti-Semitic abuse when they should be protecting Jewish pupils”.

“If the leaders of these corrupted unions cannot or will not get their house in order, they should be gutted and overhauled as discriminatory agents of anti-Jewish extremism,” he said.

Elsewhere, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, said the review “reveals a deeply troubling level of antisemitism in our schools and colleges”.

“Antisemitism is the ultimate othering, often driven by ignorance which is the enemy of the cohesive and empathetic society we wish to build for all citizens.”

Although the NEU supported Sir David’s recommendation of additional training to help teachers identify antisemitism, it urged that this be included within a wider programme addressing racial discrimination. “We are concerned that addressing antisemitism without an equally clear commitment to tackling all forms of racism risks creating a hierarchy of racism,” said Kebede.

“No form of racism should be minimised, and no pupil or member of staff should receive less protection.”

The union also highlighted shortcomings in professional development, reporting that 65 per cent of teachers had received no anti-racism training of any kind during the previous year.