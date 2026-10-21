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Karen Pollock

By

Karen Pollock

Opinion

I welcome this report – but we are on a long road to fight surge in hate amid obsession with Israel

Now government must stay true to its word and implement the findings in Sir David Bell’s review

October 21, 2026 14:40
Copy of Ambassadors taking part in one of the educational workshops at the HET Ambassadors Conference (Photo: HET)
Ambassadors taking part in one of the educational workshops at the HET Ambassadors Conference (Photo: HET)
2 min read
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The stark findings from the Bell Review reveal a devastating reality that should stop us all in our tracks. Schools should be places where values are formed and prejudice is challenged. Yet the scale and severity of anti-Jewish hatred the review exposes show that something has gone badly wrong in our schools and colleges.

For all its bleak and damning portrayal of the everyday experiences of Jewish children and teachers, the report makes a serious effort to confront this generational challenge. It recognises the distinctive nature of antisemitism and the importance not only of safeguarding against it, but also of treating it distinctly from other forms of racism. Its new reporting framework is a welcome, if overdue, inclusion.

A diagnosis of the root causes of antisemitism within the education sector was not included in the review’s original scope. While it is frustrating that the author was not tasked with this fundamental question, the report rightly acknowledges the need for the government to tackle poisonous rhetoric and inappropriate school-based activities relating to Israel.

It is shocking that antisemitism has become so normalised that it can take root in the very places where we expect prejudice to be rejected.

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Education

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