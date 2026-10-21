Become a Member
UK

Schools need new teaching tools to cover Israel-Palestine conflict, says government-backed report on antisemitism in education

The Bell Review also found that more than half of older Jewish pupils experience antisemitism and called on school leaders to ‘consider the time and place’ for political expression surrounding the Middle East

October 21, 2026 14:36
Jewish school.jpg
Pupils of a Jewish primary school in Cheshire during a class (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Schools will have teaching tools provided to address the Israel-Palestine conflict, under recommendations in a major new report on antisemitism in education.

Authored by Sir David Bell, formerly the top civil servant at the Department for Education (DfE)  and now vice-chancellor of the University of Sunderland, the review also found that three in five Jewish pupils aged 16 to19 have experienced antisemitism at school or college.

There are 27 main recommendations, among them that DfE should “develop, quality assure and publish” resources to help schools combat antisemitism, all of which have been accepted by the government.

The material should include “guidance and materials to help all staff discuss controversial issues and respond to significant global events, particularly those relating to the Israel-Palestine conflict and contemporary antisemitism”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Education

Department for Education

Holocaust education

Schools

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper