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Exclusive: Sir David Bell defends report on antisemitism in education after Owen Jones claimed it was ‘riddled with errors’

Ex-top civil servant’s methodolgy and recommendations to combat hate in Government-backed review were challenged by pro-Palestine activists

October 29, 2026 14:55
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Owen Jones appears on the ‘Bold Politics’ podcast, hosted by Green Party leader Zack Polanski, on the second day of the Green Party Conference at Bournemouth International Centre on October 04, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Sir David Bell has defended his report on antisemitism in education, which recommended new teaching resources on Israel after pro-Palestine figures, including Owen Jones, challenged its findings.

Writing in the JC, Bell – former top civil servant at the Department for Education (DfE) - rejected both criticism of the statistical methodology and questions over his impartiality.

His 27 recommendations have all been accepted by the government and include the provision of new teaching resources on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism across the education sector.

The report, published last week, was greeted by education secretary Lucy Powell as “laying bare the prevalence of antisemitism” in the education system, while Holocaust Education Trust chief executive Karen Pollock said the “stark findings” reveal a “devastating reality”.

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Topics:

Owen Jones

Education

Department for Education

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