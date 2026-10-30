The Bell review’s quiet nod to the role of Islamism in school antisemitism

The appearance of Sir David Bell’s review of antisemitism in schools was quietly revolutionary. Tucked away on page 30 was the finding by the demographer and a social statistician L. Daniel Staetsky – published just over nine years earlier – that Muslims were more likely to hold antisemitic views than members of the general British population. The citation followed a nod to my own finding, published much more recently, that the country’s recent meteoric rise in antisemitism has been mostly among the young. The review did not mention that I, too, had found antisemitism to be higher – vastly higher – among Muslims, nor that research analyst Dr. Rakib Ehsan and colleagues had found the same. But as a rare, rare moment of official honesty on this issue, I’ll take it. Props to Sir David, he’s a brave guy.

The review does not quite give an opinion on what is driving the rise in antisemitism, but it gives the very attentive reader just enough information to be able to join the dots. Sir David and his researchers note the Community Security Trust finding of rising antisemitic incidents, especially since October 7, 2023, and helpfully provide a chart that shows the same: a gradual doubling from 2014 to 2021, followed by a rapid acceleration boosted by a spike in – yes – 2023. Combined with the above, it’s a hint – just a hint, a first official whisper – of acknowledgement of what everyone paying attention to this issue knows is to blame.

The answer, of course, is Islamism: the belief that a Muslim cannot be British, or English, or Scottish – or even Egyptian or Emirati – because Muslims everywhere only truly belong to the Umma, the international community of the faithful, and owe allegiance only to the Caliph. Who is the Caliph? Well, that can be sorted out later. For now, the priority is to overturn every existing society, and to do so in the name of Gaza. (The far left loves all this, of course, because it believes that, at the last minute, it will be able to divert the coming Islamic revolution towards Communism, through the sheer might of Dialectic.)

Having come about as close to blurting out the above as one may currently come and yet still be admitted in polite society, the review presents good evidence of its own concerning the scale of antisemitism in schools (while discreetly sidestepping any real discussion of the perpetrators), and then works its way around to some recommendations that come about as close to what needs to be done as one may currently come without being referred to Prevent. These recommendations include improved Holocaust education – improved through emphasising the central role of antisemitism in driving the genocide of the Jews (which many teachers in their wisdom have apparently seen fit to leave out of the story) – and adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism "as a starting point for understanding and discussions”.